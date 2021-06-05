Family continues long history of growing peonies at farm

In the early years, Warren gave away the cut blossoms he grew on his place, sometimes even the plants themselves, to anyone who appreciated his peonies. Eventually, Warren had cultivated so many varieties of peonies and grown the farm to the point he had to hire help to work with the flowers and started to sell the peonies commercially.

The height of the Peony Garden’s popularity was in the late 1920s and 1930s. Warren’s work had become recognized by horticulturalists all over the country and visitors from across the United States began to come to see the gardens. It was reported that tens of thousands of visitors per day would come in late May and early June, often causing traffic difficulties on the dirt roads leading to the farm from the nearby highways.

During the years of World War II, Warren had trouble hiring help to maintain the gardens and his children were all grown and had their own homes and families. Following the death of his wife Cora in 1945, Herbert sold his beloved gardens and later died in 1948.

The next owner was more interested in farming than flowers and the terraced rows of blossoms eventually became overgrown with weeds and brush. The Warrens’ concrete markers to identify specific varieties were broken and lost.