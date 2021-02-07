Family members say missing Nebraska woman has died

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Family members say the adult daughter of a former Omaha mayor who had been missing since late last month has died.

The Otoe County Sheriff's office said Friday that it had found Amber Tjaden's Jaguar SUV in a rural area of the county and a deceased person was found. Authorities haven't released the identity of the dead person, but family members said Saturday that Tjaden had died. The 48-year-old had been missing since Jan. 27.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Tjaden's brother-in-law, Mike Lewis, said in a Facebook post Saturday that “the worst has happened and Amber has passed.” Tjaden is the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle.

Tjaden's husband, Matthew Tjaden, was arrested Jan. 29 after a confrontations with Cass County sheriff's deputies who were following up on a missing person's report filed by Amber Tjaden's adult daughter. Tjaden has pleaded not guilty to fleeing to avoid arrest and child neglect after he allegedly refused to get out of vehicle and led deputies on a short chase before returning to his home. Matthew Tjaden was eventually arrested after being subdued by a deputy’s stun gun, officials said.

Authorities haven't said whether they believe foul play was involved, but they said more information about the case would be released Monday.

