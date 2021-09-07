Family of Omahan who died of COVID asks people to get vaccinated in his memory

On his third day in the hospital, Amber Leick said, her father mentioned that he regretted not getting vaccinated. He had been researching the vaccines, and his boss and a friend had been working to change his mind about them. He told his family he felt he would have gotten the shots eventually.

“He just wanted to make sure he had all the information and it didn’t go against his core beliefs as a person,” Amber Leick said.

All five of his children have been vaccinated.

Amber said her father felt there was a lot of misinformation about the vaccines.

In an interview with KMTV-Channel 3, Mike Leick said, “The thing that we’ve done wrong in this country is politicize COVID. We need to get the politics out of it and let the health care professionals sort this out and figure out what the real science is behind all of this.”

After being hospitalized, Leick’s condition initially showed signs of improving, Erin Leick said. But then it deteriorated, and he was moved to the intensive care unit. Three times between then and Father’s Day, she said, the family thought they would lose him. He declined to be put on a ventilator because he knew he probably wouldn’t come off it.