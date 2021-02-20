Family thankful as baby expected to die marks 19th birthday

Amanda said she credits the NICU nurses with providing the care to Jenna that she needed to survive.

“They were the ones that taught us how to feed her ... they were the ones that taught us how to use the heart monitor taking her home, they were the ones that taught us how to put her in a car seat properly because she wasn’t the proper weight,” she said. “It was the nurses who taught us everything.”

During the celebration, Jenna plans to perform American Sign Language to three songs that inspire her and read a speech, and Amanda will read a poem.

One of the songs Jenna plans to sign is titled “Fight Song.”

“It’s the first song that I learned to sign,” she said. “It just proves that I’m here to fight another day, no matter what the world throws my way.”

They will also have a sign displayed in their front yard reading “Thanks,” “NICU Rocks” and “19 years and counting.”

Jenna said she thinks this year’s celebration will be an opportunity to share her story with even more people.

“I think it’s a lot bigger,” she said. “Because it’s not just me and my mom just going and saying hi (to the nurses), we’re telling our story to everyone.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0