Family's zoo near Grand Island features over 30 species

A Loup City native, Petersen has been around animals his entire life.

“I grew up on an exotic animal ranch, raising several different kinds of exotic animals throughout my childhood and the early years after high school,” he said.

The business, Windy Hill Exotics, was owned by his parents, Jim and Pat Petersen.

“I grew up with lions and tigers and bears in the house,” he said.

On the edge of Grand Island, the Petersens own a total of 4.6 acres.

They got the chance to move in five years ago. At first, they were just going to rent.

“We moved in, and part of our agreement was no pets,” Petersen said.

But after six months of good work, the landlord allowed them to bring in a camel.

They bought the land two and a half years ago.

Willie, who has been around for four years, is a dromedary, meaning he has one hump.

“He loves kids,” Petersen says.

Some patrons have told Petersen they prefer Pete’s Safari to a large-scale zoo.