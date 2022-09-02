Fans will have 360-degree access to Memorial Stadium even as construction projects continue

The snarl in foot traffic outside of Memorial Stadium after last October’s game between the Huskers and Michigan was the result of several factors.

Construction on the $155 million football training complex closed off passage around the northeast side of the stadium.

A Saturday night televised game meant more production trucks being parked on Stadium Drive, plus a game that went down to the wire kept 90,000 fans in their seats until the very end.

Once the Husker faithful started to leave, many felt like a running back behind an inexperienced offensive line. Fans reported needing 30 minutes or more just to move 100 yards to the north or south in the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd.

The situation wasn’t unprecedented, but it proved to be enough of a headache that Nebraska Athletic Department officials have taken steps to prevent it from happening again this year ahead of the 2:30 p.m. home opener against North Dakota on Saturday — and beyond.

The sidewalk that passes below the northeast corner of the stadium — which has been closed as the former Ed Weir Track was excavated and work began on the new training complex — will be open, said Matt Davidson, associate athletic director for event management and operations.

No longer will the walkway around Memorial Stadium be reduced to essentially a horseshoe, Davidson said, which led to the density issue after the Michigan game and the Garth Brooks concert in August of last year.

“Having the northeast corner of the stadium opened back up will alleviate some of that pressure,” Davidson said.

Although work on the training complex is expected to continue for another year, the Athletic Department worked with Hausmann Construction, the general contractor on the project, to open up the northeast walkway to pedestrians, as well as the sidewalk running east and west on the north side of the Memorial Stadium loop.

Pulling back the construction footprint will also allow fans to enter through Gates 16 and 16A, which were closed to fans last year, Davidson added.

“We feel really good about the fact that all of our stadium gates will be open and we have 360-degree access around the stadium again,” he said.

Brooke Hay, assistant vice president for the University of Nebraska’s Facilities, Planning and Capital Programs, said UNL’s facility planners have worked with campus police and the project managers to come up with other plans that will allow fans to get onto and off campus with minimal problems.

Even away from the stadium, at places like Architecture Hall, where construction work is ongoing, Hay said UNL has asked contractors to open up as much space as possible ahead of Saturday’s contest.

“We know there is a volume of folks who move on 10th Street and approach the stadium from the southwest,” she said. “People are going to see things much more open on the weekends than they are during the week.”

Fans will also need to be aware of construction projects and closed-off sidewalks in the downtown area.

Sidewalks will not be accessible on the block bounded by Ninth, 10th, P and Q streets — where the Journal Star’s offices formerly stood.

To try to better accommodate pedestrians who flood out of the stadium and converge at 10th and Q streets following games, Lincoln Police will close westbound Q Street between 10th and 11th streets as time expires this season.

Drivers are reminded that before games, no traffic is allowed to enter the Haymarket on P, Q or R streets. There will also be restrictions on accessing Ninth Street from the roundabout at Salt Creek Roadway before and after contests.

Both Davidson and Hay said fans should expect to see some changes to campus on a nearly weekly basis throughout the fall, and should plan accordingly if they are coming to Lincoln for next week’s game against Georgia Southern and the following week’s matchup against Oklahoma.

The highly anticipated rematch with the Sooners is expected to bring large numbers of fans to the downtown area.

“It’s a work in progress,” Hay said. “Almost every game will be slightly different on what is being worked on, but the goal will be having the experience for fans be mostly the same.”