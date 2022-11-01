Farm south of Kearney becomes haunted attraction during October, but some say it's the real deal

Do ghosts and spirits really haunt this earth? Kyle and Janell Brown are no longer sure.

Last March, they turned their 150-year-old farmhouse on 28th Road into an Airbnb. This month, they created Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams, a haunted farm experience, on the property, but two summer guests say ghostly spirits have been flitting freely around the place long before October.

There are no streetlights along Highway 150. Only the rare, fickle light of the full moon casts a shadow. It’s eerily quiet and still as you arrive at the farm on unpaved 28th Road.

In July, Nadia arrived with her two sons and two dogs. “I am a medium. I have stayed in dozens of spirited places, but I felt absolutely terrified in this place,” she wrote on the Airbnb’s website.

She was so uneasy that they all fled to the car for the night, but during the night, they heard “horrifying screams.” A light came on inside the house, stayed on for 30 seconds and then went off.

“We immediately packed up and left. My heart was racing. I’ve never been so terrified,” Nadia wrote.

A few weeks later, a 28-year-old woman arrived with her dog. “From the moment I entered, I felt creeped out. I was filled with an intense fear and dread,” she posted.

When she went to bed, she felt “some sort of male presence” inside the house. “I didn’t ask him who he was because I would not have been able to handle the answer,” she said.

She was so alarmed that she thought about texting Janell, “but I knew that if she said anything affirmative, I would not have made it through the night,” she said.

Outside her “terrifying” back bedroom, she could see the doorway to a rusty shed, the “creepy” rusting barn and a pile of fake birds. “It reminded me of a scene in a horror movie,” she wrote.

All night long, she tried to ignore the sounds she heard upstairs and outside, “but I felt pure terror.” She thought about leaving and getting a hotel room in Kearney, but she had already paid to stay here.

As she laid in the dark, she remembered the disturbing, decades-old kitchen-wall photo of the family who once lived in the farmhouse. “I laid awake all night, drenched in sweat, literally shaking with fear,” she said.

She felt like she was being watched. Even her dog was anxious. Desperately, she prayed for protection.

She considered sleeping in another “less creepy” bedroom, “but both of the windows were open. Most of the windows in the house were propped open, so I couldn’t lock myself in,” she said.

She managed about an hour of sleep. “As soon as I woke up, I left as fast as I could. I have no reason to make this up. I felt something spiritually that made me feel more afraid than I’ve ever felt,” she said.

Kyle chuckled as he talked about the frightened guests during an interview about his Field of Screams last week. He and Janell bought their farm in 2018 after leasing it for farming for many years.

“I think those screams were probably a coyote killing a rabbit, and she let it get to her,” he said. But he didn’t dismiss them entirely. “This land probably has stories like you wouldn’t believe,” he said.

We walked down toward the Platte River on that frosty morning, and Brown pointed out old ruts from the Oregon Trail.

“It cut up through the trees and crossed the river at a northwest angle. We’re one mile east of Dobytown. We’ve found buried whiskey bottles. We find stuff all the time out here,” he said.

Janell is “disappointed” that she has never experienced the supernatural in the house. She doesn’t dismiss those stories. “With the history of the house, I can only imagine this spirit’s story. I’d love to hear it,” she said.