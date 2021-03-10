Father of Blair teen killed by police in Oklahoma shootout invites police chief to funeral

Steven Rauch said he felt no hesitation in giving the invitation.

“They were doing their jobs, they’re in pain and they had no idea that they were even teens,” Steven said of the officers.

Farrah Rauch’s journey to Oklahoma began when she and her boyfriend Joseph Dugan, 17, took Dugan’s father’s car and headed to Florida.

The two spent some time in Jacksonville, Steven said. Then, he believes, his daughter wanted to head to Santa Barbara, California, where Farrah Rauch spent the first seven years of her life.

The car they were in broke down, and “they must have discovered there were guns in the back,” Steven Rauch said.

In Muskogee, police officers responded to an attempted carjacking at 3 p.m. Feb. 28, according to Officer Lynn Hamlin, a Muskogee police spokeswoman. A short time later, a pickup truck was reported stolen in the same area of the attempted carjacking.