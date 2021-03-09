Father of Emma Hutchinson, Nebraska's first COVID patient, says they're 'luckier' than so many

OMAHA — One year ago, Ralph Hutchinson was quarantined in the bedroom of his northwest Omaha home, wondering if his daughter, Emma, would live or die.
His daughter was Nebraska’s first COVID-19 patient, a canary in a coronavirus coal mine that has now infected more than 200,000 Nebraskans.
The photograph of her being rushed to the hospital — encased in a plastic bubble on a gurney pushed by two EMTs dressed in space-age protective suits — became the state’s iconic image of the arrival of the fast-spreading virus.
A year later, Ralph Hutchinson, a retired postal worker and native of England, is not planning any celebrations or commemorations. There’s just a solemn dose of gratitude that everyone is OK.
“Emma survived and a half a million people (nationally) have died,” he said. “I’m luckier.”
“It’s not something I want to gloat about,” Hutchinson said. “So many people have lost their loved ones. It’s just a sad thing.”
Emma, who is developmentally disabled and now 37, was in a coma for 10 days before recovering from her infection. It took two months before she returned to some semblance of normal, and she said she still gets winded when climbing stairs.
“This was the worst sickness I ever had,” she said. “People should go get their shots as soon as possible. It will be more than worth it.”
In interviews last week, Ralph and Emma recounted their perilous brush with history.
She was diagnosed after going to the emergency room on March 5, 2020, for treatment of a nasty headache that was suspected to be a migraine or maybe a concussion. She had been struck in the head by a basketball during a Special Olympics tournament in Fremont.
There were no initial suspicions that she had the coronavirus when she arrived at Methodist Women’s Hospital. She had battled coughs and sniffles all her life, part of a birth defect that required her to breathe through a trach tube as an infant. A large scar on her neck attests to a surgery performed to address that.
But hospital personnel grew concerned when the oxygen levels in her blood registered low, about 86% — lower than the normal 95% to 100%. Emma and her father had just returned from England for the 100th birthday of Ralph’s father. That wasn’t a country of concern at that point, but Emma was labeled a “potential” COVID-19 patient because of the pulse oximeter reading.
A CT scan was ordered, which showed the telltale signs of COVID-19.
It was an “aha! moment,” according to Dr. Robert Penn, the hospital’s director of infection prevention.
“We were preparing for this,” he said.
Much about COVID-19 wasn’t known a year ago, so any new case was a novelty, to be studied and documented.
“The whole COVID-19 pandemic is a detective story of microbial warfare,” Penn said in a recent interview. “We gather all the data we can, like a 1,000-piece puzzle.”
A formal COVID-19 test came back positive a day later, March 6. Nebraska had its first patient.
It was big news, Ralph Hutchinson said, but scary. “It was panic stations and worst-case scenarios.”
Events were canceled and public facilities closed; people wondered what was next.
Then came the backlash. Social media erupted in criticism about how the unnamed patient might have spread the virus at the basketball tournament and elsewhere during the week between her return from England and her diagnosis.
Friends of the Hutchinsons, who’d lived in a quiet cul-de-sac just off of 132nd and West Maple since 1986, warned Ralph there was “nasty stuff” being said on Facebook about Emma. He never looked at it.
Instead, Ralph reached out to Emma’s public guardian, who had been assigned to help the 74-year-old father manage her care. Emma had been adopted as an infant out of a medical ward for disabled children in Omaha where Hutchinson’s first wife had worked.
“I’d mess with her,” Ralph said. “At first she was scared of me. But then later she’d be standing at the window, waiting for me to show up.”
“We kind of just kind of fell in love with her,” he said of himself and his first wife, who died in 2018.
His concern about the unfair criticism being leveled at his daughter led to telling his side of the story.
Ralph had taken Emma to the doctor three days before she was diagnosed. They were told she had probably picked up a cold in wet and chilly London.
The March 9 story sparked dozens of emails and letters from complete strangers, offering support and encouragement.
But by then, Emma was fighting for her life in the ICU at Nebraska Medical Center, and Ralph was confined to his bedroom with only a slight fever after testing positive himself.
“Critical but stable” was the daily report about Emma from the hospital, which has a special unit for dealing with infectious diseases. It was already caring for almost a dozen infected passengers from a cruise ship that had docked in Japan.
“We didn’t know which way it would go, left or right, down the road,” Ralph Hutchinson said. “You didn’t know if she was going to live or die.”
After nearly two weeks, Emma was still on a ventilator and heavily sedated, but she was improving. When her father called and a nurse held the telephone up to her ear, some tears rolled down her cheek.
Color began returning to her cheeks. She had turned a corner, Ralph said.
“When can I come home?” Emma wrote on a message board provided by the hospital. She couldn’t speak with the vent tube in her mouth, and couldn’t have visitors.
“Then one day the phone rang and she said, ‘Hi, Dad,’" Ralph Hutchinson said.
After just more than a month in the hospital, she went home.
Ralph and Emma said their health is fine now. They are looking forward to the day when things truly return to normal.
Like many people, Ralph and his wife, Elin, ramped down their lives over the past year — fewer trips for groceries and fewer gatherings with neighbors, a canceled anniversary trip to the West Coast, only a couple rounds of golf. No dancing at the local VFW Club on New Year’s, a favorite for the couple.
“It’s just been one year when you can’t do anything,” Ralph Hutchinson said.
Emma, who has struggled with depression, moved out of her Omaha apartment nine months ago and transferred to a group home in Wymore that specializes in treating mental health issues.
“I’m doing a lot better and waiting for my dreams to come true,” Emma said. Those dreams include moving back to Omaha.
One other dream: playing in the state Special Olympics basketball tournament. Her team won the qualifying tournament a year ago in Fremont but never got to go to state because of the pandemic.
“We’re all waiting for the day they let us play again,” Emma said.
She got her vaccination shots back in January. Ralph just got his first shot last month.
They still have no idea where Emma contracted the virus. No one they encountered in London tested positive, Ralph said, so it could have been at the airport there, or at the Minneapolis airport, or even somewhere in Omaha.
The family is consistent about wearing masks.
“It’s a common-sense thing,” Ralph said. “It’s not really infringing on any of your rights. It’s no different than wearing a seat belt in a car."
