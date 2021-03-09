Father of Emma Hutchinson, Nebraska's first COVID patient, says they're 'luckier' than so many

“I’d mess with her,” Ralph said. “At first she was scared of me. But then later she’d be standing at the window, waiting for me to show up.”

“We kind of just kind of fell in love with her,” he said of himself and his first wife, who died in 2018.

His concern about the unfair criticism being leveled at his daughter led to telling his side of the story.

Ralph had taken Emma to the doctor three days before she was diagnosed. They were told she had probably picked up a cold in wet and chilly London.

The March 9 story sparked dozens of emails and letters from complete strangers, offering support and encouragement.

But by then, Emma was fighting for her life in the ICU at Nebraska Medical Center, and Ralph was confined to his bedroom with only a slight fever after testing positive himself.

“Critical but stable” was the daily report about Emma from the hospital, which has a special unit for dealing with infectious diseases. It was already caring for almost a dozen infected passengers from a cruise ship that had docked in Japan.