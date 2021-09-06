FedEx Ground distribution center planned at Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Land that had served as the home of a Grand Island garden center will soon become the site of a FedEx Ground warehouse and distribution center.

The Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation announced the recent sale of the 33-acre campus for development of the FedEx Ground center, and work at the site has already begun, television station KSNB reported.

The land, which had been home to the former Lewis Greenscape, was annexed into city limits by the Grand Island City Council in 2019.

FedEx said the distribution center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022 and will be 215,000 square feet.

The new facility will replace a smaller one in the Grand Island area and "will employ a mix of full and part-time team members, including current employees who may opt to transition from other area facilities,” FedEx spokeswoman Dana Hardek said.

The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees, officials said.

