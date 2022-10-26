 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June with a Nebraska investigation into the theft of semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef from areas near Grand Island and Lincoln.

The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska and Homeland Security’s Major Crimes Task Force in Omaha, determined that the theft ring was targeting beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Charging documents say federal investigators used phone records and GPS tracking devices on trucks being driven by three men from Miami to place the men in and around meatpacking plants where trailers of meat products were stolen. The documents don't say what the men did with the meat. Lancaster County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Peschong said Wednesday that officials are still investigating those details.

People are also reading…

“We haven’t nailed down the exact details on where all the meat stole ended up yet,” Peschong said.

Investigators said they have identified approximately 45 thefts that occurred across the six Midwest states totaling $9 million in loss.

On Oct. 20, investigators arrested 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino, and 39-year-old Delvis L. Fuentes, all of Miami, in south Florida. Online court documents show they are charged with transporting stolen goods and money laundering in Florida's federal court.

Lopez was released on bond last Friday and plans to plead not guilty, according to his attorney, Omar A. Lopez of Miami. Del Sol's bond hearing is set for Thursday, said his attorney, Alfredo Izaguirre of Coral Gables, Florida. Del Sol also plans to plead not guilty, Izaguirre said.

An attorney for Andino did not immediately return a phone message left for her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires. The Nebraska State Patrol was helping notify residents in the area about the evacuation order. Officials asked farmers who live in the area to turn on irrigation pivots or other water sources to help combat the blaze.

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt. The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed late Thursday, hours after U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled that since the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina failed to establish standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Current university president Kent Fuch said Monday in a letter to the university community that a protest at a forum where Sasse was taking questions on Oct. 10 made it difficult to hear the Nebraska senator’s responses. Protesters were banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture. Sasse has drawn criticism for his opposition to same-sex marriage and his stance on other LBGTQ issues.

Omaha woman sentenced for sex abuse of girls on drill team

An Omaha woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting several young members of her dance team. Online court records show that 24-year-old Brittianee Bates was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 56 years in prison after pleading no contest earlier this year to two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count each of third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse. Prosecutors say Bates sexually assaulted several girls who were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth girl who went to a day care where Bates worked. Prosecutors say the abuse dated back to 2015 and that all of victims were younger than 13.

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even in some of the nation’s most reliably red states. Abortion opponents in Nebraska are hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened this summer in neighboring Kansas, where voters overwhelming rejected a ballot measure that would have paved the way for an abortion ban there. Republicans in Nebraska's Legislature  need to gain at least two seats this November to avoid a filibuster on a proposed ban.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William is taking in a role in planning his father's coronation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News