LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln police have cited a University of Nebraska researcher who they say added googly eyes to campaign signs for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Patricia Wonch Hill was ticketed Tuesday with three counts of vandalism, police spokeswoman Angela Sands said.
Wonch Hill, a research assistant professor of sociology and a political activist, was fined $500 in Virginia last year for vandalizing the home of a National Rifle Association lobbyist.
On Wednesday, Lincoln police said fingerprints from Wonch Hill were found on the stickers used to vandalize Fortenberry campaign signs at 70th and A and 84th and Van Dorn streets in October.
The Fortenberry sign at 70th and A was also defaced with a strip of tape that turned the Republican's name into a sophomoric joke.
A sticker in the candidate's hair indicated that Betsy Riot, a neo-suffragette, punk-patriot resistance movement, was responsible for the mischief.
Wonch Hill was also cited for vandalism at U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer's office last year in which Betsy Riot stickers were placed on the door.
Vandalism is a city misdemeanor, with a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and/or a $500 fine.
Sands said the damage to property -- estimated at $100 -- went beyond free speech expression. Wonch Hill, she said, is being looked at in other open vandalism cases.
Fortenberry's congressional district includes Thurston County.