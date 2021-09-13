Fire at huge Nebraska beef plant disrupts production briefly

A fire at a one of the nation's largest beef processing plants appears to have spared the main production area, so the impact on the overall market is likely to be limited.

While the blaze was burning at the JBS plant in Grand Island, Nebraska, that normally slaughters about 6,000 cattle a day, industry observers feared there could be a similar impact to when a fire disrupted operations at large Tyson beef plant in Kansas for months in 2019.

“Even a temporary shutdown in such a large plant will have an effect over the entire industry,” said Bill Bullard, who is CEO of the R-CALF USA trade group that represents farmers and ranchers.

The fire halted work at the plant Monday, and officials were still assessing the damage. But JBS spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said the company expects to resume operations at the plant Tuesday because the fire did not impact the main production areas.

Firefighters were called to the JBS plant shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl said, and arrived to find flames in the rendering area.

The six-alarm fire kept firefighters at the plant overnight and late into Monday morning as the fire spread in concealed spots within the ceiling and walls. No injuries were reported.