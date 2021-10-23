Fire at Nebraska prison sends 1 person to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fire in a housing unit at the Lincoln Correctional Center on Saturday sent one person to the hospital, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reported that emergency crews responded to the facility at about 11:30 a.m. The extent of the injuries to the person taken to the hospital wasn't known as of early Saturday afternoon, said Fire Chief Dave Engler.

Details about damages and the cause of the fire also were not immediately available.

The State Fire Marshal's office will investigate since it occurred at a state facility.

