Fire destroys vintage cars, motorcycles near Denton

DENTON, Neb. (AP) — A garage fire near Denton has caused more than $1 million in damage to several classic cars and motorcycles.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire broke out Saturday in a detached garage. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 50-by-100-foot garage was fully engulfed in flames by the time deputies arrived.

Corvettes from 1956, 1958, 1962 and 1969 were destroyed, along with other vintage cars and four Harley Davidson motorcycles.

The building was a total loss. Authorities say the fires cause was accidental.

