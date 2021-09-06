Fire officials investigating overnight Omaha warehouse fire

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials are investigating an overnight warehouse fire near downtown Omaha.
Crews were called to the fire around 2:20 a.m. Sunday by an anonymous caller reporting smoke coming from the building. Investigators found evidence of squatters in the building, fire officials said in a news release.
Officials said the fire was contained to an officer area and was under control within minutes. No injuries were reported in the fire.
