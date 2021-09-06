 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire officials investigating overnight Omaha warehouse fire
0 Comments
AP

Fire officials investigating overnight Omaha warehouse fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials are investigating an overnight warehouse fire near downtown Omaha.

Crews were called to the fire around 2:20 a.m. Sunday by an anonymous caller reporting smoke coming from the building. Investigators found evidence of squatters in the building, fire officials said in a news release.

Officials said the fire was contained to an officer area and was under control within minutes. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Omaha attorney James Martin Davis dies at 75
Nebraska news

Omaha attorney James Martin Davis dies at 75

James Martin Davis lived a full life. After his Army tenure, Davis worked in the Secret Service before embarking on a long career in the law. The never-bashful titan of criminal defense work fell ill while waiting for court in Tecumseh.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News