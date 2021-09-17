Firefighters battling two wildfires in Nebraska panhandle

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters have been battling Friday two wildfires that broke out miles apart in the Nebraska panhandle.

The Vista Trend fire south of Gering has burned nearly 6 square miles with zero containment, while a smaller Post Fire near Crawford has charred almost 2 square miles by late Thursday night, fire officials said.

Evacuations have been recommended for both fires. Officials said no structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported for either fire, KNEB-AM reported.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in an update Friday that 30 structures were evacuated. It noted crews are working to strengthen fire line after overcoming difficulties due to shifting winds a day earlier.

The agency sent a team of six to Crawford to assist with unified command and the State Operations Center has been partially activated, assisting on both the Vista Trend Fire near Gering and the Post Fire near Crawford.

“Two simultaneous wildfires requiring similar resources necessitates the careful coordination of available assets,” NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma said. “We are working with local, state and federal partners to minimize the impact these fires will have on western Nebraska."

