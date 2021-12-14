Firefighters find body in fire-gutted house west of Raymond

RAYMOND, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters found the body of a person inside a home just west of Raymond gutted by flames late Monday night, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Wagner said a man called emergency dispatchers to report a fire in the home’s attic, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Arriving fire crews found a body in the home shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Two dogs also were rescued from the burning home, which was destroyed in the fire. The dogs were taken to a local shelter after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials weren’t immediately sure whether the body found belongs to the man who reported the fire, Wagner said, but crews did not find anyone else at the scene of the fire.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. Medical examiners will perform an autopsy to identify the person who died in the fire.

