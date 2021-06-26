Fireworks sellers don't expect sales to skyrocket despite new Nebraska law allowing bottle rockets and more

"But in general, the State Fire Marshal Agency is always concerned about fire safety and firework safety regardless of what types of consumer fireworks are being sold," he said.

Cantrell noted that Nebraskans transporting fireworks into the state from Missouri remain a larger risk than the use of pyrotechnics like bottle rockets. Like Chenowith, the fire marshal is unconvinced tourism habits will change.

Reed Martin, the owner of Watson Fireworks in Missouri, is counting on those forecasts coming true.

Martin said around 60% of his annual business comes from Nebraskans seeking fireworks asylum in his spacious warehouse about 11 miles south of the Missouri-Iowa border.

"I don't foresee it changing too much," Martin said. "It's just kind of a tradition for a lot of people to come down to Missouri and look at our selection no matter if they're legal in Nebraska or legal in Missouri."

This tradition annoys Chenowith, but he doesn't dwell on it. Instead, he shrugs.