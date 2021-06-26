Fireworks sellers don't expect sales to skyrocket despite new Nebraska law allowing bottle rockets and more

ROCA — Nebraska residents who previously drove to Missouri towns like Watson and Rock Port to buy fireworks like bottle rockets and nighttime parachutes won't have to drive any further than rural Lancaster County this year.
But Scott Chenowith, who has operated the Crazy Crackers fireworks stand in Roca for nearly three decades, said he doesn't think the new law will change old habits.
"Everybody's got this misconception that you can get bigger s--- in Rock Port," Chenowith said from inside his fireworks stand across from the Roca Tavern.
Legislation signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in May opened the door for Nebraska fireworks stands to sell the popular projectiles that were previously outlawed in the state.
The new rules governing pyrotechnics could impede fireworks tourism to northwest Missouri — which was and still is illegal. (Motorists must purchase a $200 permit to transport any fireworks over state lines).
As fireworks sales opened in most areas of Nebraska on Friday, though, Chenowith, 62, remained unconvinced, lamenting the losses for Nebraska's economy seeping south on Interstate 29.
"You can get the same stuff in Nebraska," he said.
It's unclear what affect the new laws — which level the playing field between the state and its southeastern neighbor — will have on I-29 tourism or on Nebraska's economy.
It is clear that the relaxed regulations aren't playing much of a role in the operations of Christopher Cantrell, the state's fire marshal.
Cantrell said his office has largely left fireworks law enforcement up to municipalities since about 2010, when the Fire Marshal's Office and Nebraska State Patrol stopped implementing checkpoints near the state's southeastern border.
In Lincoln, where the sale of fireworks is only permitted July 3-4, bottle rockets remain illegal.
The new laws don't present any new concerns, Cantrell said. But his office's old concerns haven't faded.
"We would stress that local conditions, local regulations and really good ol' Nebraska common sense should really guide people's use of fireworks," Cantrell said, later noting annual worries.
"But in general, the State Fire Marshal Agency is always concerned about fire safety and firework safety regardless of what types of consumer fireworks are being sold," he said.
Cantrell noted that Nebraskans transporting fireworks into the state from Missouri remain a larger risk than the use of pyrotechnics like bottle rockets. Like Chenowith, the fire marshal is unconvinced tourism habits will change.
Reed Martin, the owner of Watson Fireworks in Missouri, is counting on those forecasts coming true.
Martin said around 60% of his annual business comes from Nebraskans seeking fireworks asylum in his spacious warehouse about 11 miles south of the Missouri-Iowa border.
"I don't foresee it changing too much," Martin said. "It's just kind of a tradition for a lot of people to come down to Missouri and look at our selection no matter if they're legal in Nebraska or legal in Missouri."
This tradition annoys Chenowith, but he doesn't dwell on it. Instead, he shrugs.
"I expect to sell everything on these tables," he said.
