Fitness center opens in former E. Nebraska high school

BEEMER, Neb. (AP) — Unlocking the northwest door to the entrance to the Beemer School gym and fitness center is a little like unlocking the heartfelt memories of the Bobcat spirit.
The Bobcat spirit is a reference to the old high school. For decades, Beemer competed as the Bobcats before the district joined West Point.
“It is so cool to give tours when some of that heart comes back in a flood of memories,” said Dana Steffensmeier. “Teachers remember their classrooms. Janitors say, ‘This used to be a janitors’ closet.’ ”
The school has now been converted into the 24-hour Beemer School Fitness Center.
The town and old-school spirit of pride and loyalty live on. Among Bobcats it never dies.
The Norfolk Daily News reports that friends Sam Steffensmeier and Jared Lierman had Bobcat connections that after college graduation lured them back to their roots in Beemer.
Steffensmeier was a Bobcat student until the school closed. He graduated from Wisner-Pilger High and then Creighton University.
After marriage in Omaha, Sam and his wife, Dana, in 2018 responded to the lure of raising children in a small town and being closer to working with the family business. They moved back to Beemer.
Jared Lierman has a big connection with Beemer as he was born here.
“I went from K through eighth grade in Norfolk where our family had an active YMCA membership. When the Beemer school closed, I graduated from West Point-Beemer High. When I graduated from UNL in 2009, I decided I wanted to farm.
“My childhood here was pretty great. I really loved being a kid. You can be a kid in a small town like Beemer,” Lierman said.
Steffensmeier joined the Beemer Volunteer Fire Department. At a meeting, Steffensmeier brought up the idea of a town fitness center. The vacant school gym was available. The firemen gave overwhelming support for it.
With the town’s approval, Steffensmeier partnered with his acquaintance, Lierman. Lierman again studied the Norfolk Family YMCA, came on board with Steffensmeier, and they proceeded to convert the gym into a fitness center.
Lierman said they thought it would be easy, but they tackled one obstacle at a time. After a year and a half, they opened.
“Basically we did it for the town,” said Dana Steffensmeier. “It is set up to serve the community.”
Bobcat Fitness offers community affordable rates for monthly memberships. Monthly memberships can best cater to workers in seasonal occupations like farmers and teachers. There are no contracts. They use a 24/7 key lock FOB card at the front door and gym.
“This is an original idea that works well and can be duplicated in many towns where school gyms are vacant,” Lierman said. “Every day we have people from 10 years old to over 80. It is a win-win situation for all. I’m really happy. It is a safe place to work on sports.”
Right now, the gym’s gleaming high-gloss floor is set up for volleyball. The locker hallway is spotless. The weight room is located exactly where the school weight room had been many years ago.
Fitness equipment is located where the primary grade classrooms were. Walls are painted in dynamic designs of purple, white and black.
