Fitness center opens in former E. Nebraska high school

Jared Lierman has a big connection with Beemer as he was born here.

“I went from K through eighth grade in Norfolk where our family had an active YMCA membership. When the Beemer school closed, I graduated from West Point-Beemer High. When I graduated from UNL in 2009, I decided I wanted to farm.

“My childhood here was pretty great. I really loved being a kid. You can be a kid in a small town like Beemer,” Lierman said.

Steffensmeier joined the Beemer Volunteer Fire Department. At a meeting, Steffensmeier brought up the idea of a town fitness center. The vacant school gym was available. The firemen gave overwhelming support for it.

With the town’s approval, Steffensmeier partnered with his acquaintance, Lierman. Lierman again studied the Norfolk Family YMCA, came on board with Steffensmeier, and they proceeded to convert the gym into a fitness center.

Lierman said they thought it would be easy, but they tackled one obstacle at a time. After a year and a half, they opened.

“Basically we did it for the town,” said Dana Steffensmeier. “It is set up to serve the community.”