Florida man must sell Nebraska property after history of hunting violations

The game warden got the tip in the fall of 2020.

A guide was baiting game on a piece of property he leased near Bridgeport, along the North Platte River.

Josh Widhelm staked out the area when deer season started that November, and watched a handful of hunters walk out of the woods, one of them dragging a deer.

“That’s when the ball started rolling,” the Nebraska Game and Parks conservation officer said last week.

That first encounter would eventually lead to 15 citations and 13 suspects. Ten deer seized — three of them trophy bucks. A hidden trail cam used to catch a hunter. Thousands of dollars in court-ordered damages.

And the Florida ringleader’s unprecedented plea deal last month to stay out of the Morrill County Jail: Yes, he would sell his house and land near Bridgeport; and no, he wouldn’t buy, rent or lease any other property in the county for five years.

All of that would play out over 14 months. But at the moment, Widhelm needed to follow up on the tip, and search for signs of illegal game-baiting.

It wasn’t hard.

“In this case, the hunters were just throwing corn all over the forest and hunting over those piles of corn,” he said. “You could tell they just casted it out. There were corn kernels all over this river bottom forest, where corn had no business being.”

Widhelm and five other Game and Parks conservation officers returned the next day, to get a better look in the daylight.

They found a pair of tubs full of corn kernels, whitetail hair and a blood puddle near one of them, a tree stand 106 yards away — and a .308 shell casing beneath it.

It’s not illegal to feed deer, Widhelm said. But it is illegal to hunt while within 200 yards of a feeding site, or for a deer to be shot while within 200 yards of a feeding site.

Widhelm would learn the man who leased the land during deer season, 60-year-old Daryll W. Futch of Palatka, Florida, served as a guide for other Floridians.

He’d buy their hunting permits, set them up in shooting stands, process their deer, take the heads to a taxidermist and transport their meat back to Florida, Widhelm said.

“But he never admitted to guiding people. He kept on insisting he was friends with the hunters.”

The game warden’s interviews with the Florida hunters contradicted that. They told him they’d paid Futch up to $7,000 apiece to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle, 1,800 miles away, to shoot a deer.

“And a lot of those guys didn’t really care for him.”

He also learned Futch had pleaded guilty to hunting in a baited area in 2015, three miles east of Bayard. “It’s not like he didn’t know what he was doing; he knew exactly what he was doing.”

Widhelm issued 10 citations in the fall 2020 hunting season — mostly for hunting over bait — related to that case and seized five deer. In a deal with the prosecutor, Futch pleaded no contest to violating deer regulations, agreeing to pay $2,000 in damages. He also agreed not to hunt, or be in the presence of other hunters, for two years, starting in June 2021. Any violation of that would be considered contempt of court.

The game warden assumed the case was closed. Until the 2021 deer season, when it wasn’t.

“Bridgeport is a small town. Word got out about him from last year and, pretty much, some local hunters and other locals called me up and said, ‘Hey, that Florida guy is back in town.’ I figured I should look into it.”

Widhelm started digging, and watching. He learned Futch owned a house and land a few miles north of Bridgeport along U.S. 385. The week before hunting season, Futch was driving hunters around the area, looking at deer.

But that, itself, wasn’t a crime.

Two days before the season started, Widhelm and another officer planted a trail cam in the ditch across the road from Futch’s property, its lens pointed down his driveway.

The next day, a landowner told Widhelm that Futch had paid $5,000 to lease that person’s land during rifle season, and had hauled a bait-filled feeder, two tree stands and trail cameras onto the property, Widhelm wrote in a search warrant affidavit.

Through their own surveillance camera, the officers watched Futch and others unload deer carcasses and heads at Futch’s house and, on the last day of deer season, a tree stand and feeder.

“We started watching him process deer for hunters and making sure they were getting to their stands,” Widhelm said. “He was engaged in the guiding aspect of it, and that was enough for us to piece together he was violating his court order.”

When they searched Futch’s property, they found five dead whitetail bucks, seven deer calls, five feeders, seven hunting blinds, four tree stands, a bloody saw, deer-skinning pliers, a freezer containing only deer meat and nearly 20 firearms, most of them rifles and shotguns.

In the back of a pickup, they also found marijuana, edibles and pipes. Three Florida men — none of them Futch — pleaded guilty to possession earlier this year.

But unlike the 2020 hunting season, Widhelm had no evidence the Florida hunters had broken any game laws in 2021.

Futch, however, was in trouble — and not just because he was found in possession of other hunters’ deer without custody tags, a game violation, Widhelm said.

He was also violating the terms of his June 2021 plea agreement, which prohibited him from engaging in hunting practices, or being around others engaging in hunting practices, for two years.

That court case had dragged on for months. Futch had originally pleaded not guilty in late 2020, asked for a jury trial and filed two motions to postpone hearings. Nearly seven months passed from the time Widhelm wrote the citations to the day Futch took the plea agreement.

But he moved faster after getting caught last hunting season. Futch was charged with contempt of court Jan. 13, and signed the second plea agreement Feb. 2.

Under the new terms, he agreed to sell his Bridgeport-area house and land — a two-bedroom home on 2 1/2 acres — not rent or buy any other Morrill County property for five years, and abstain from any hunting, fishing or guiding activity in Nebraska for five years, being around others who were, buying hunting-related equipment “or any other activity that could be associated with hunting.”

He faces a year in jail, starting Feb. 2, 2027, if he violates those terms.

Through a lawyer in Florida, Futch said last week he had plenty to say about his case, but felt that he shouldn’t, or couldn’t, yet.

Morrill County Attorney Travis Rodak called the conditions of the plea agreement he negotiated with Futch and his attorney “outside of the box.”

The prosecutor had never required anyone to sell their property before.

But he saw it as a solution to a problem, he said. The penalties for the game violations Futch — who apparently has no ties to Morrill County beyond its deer-hunting — was facing were relatively minor.

“I felt that him dispossessing of his hunting property would help the situation. He’s not a resident of Nebraska, he’s a resident of Florida.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

