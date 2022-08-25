Fonner Park race meet will again be extended in 2023

GRAND ISLAND — For the second year in a row, Fonner Park’s race meet will run longer than usual next year.

Racing will begin Feb. 10, officials said this week. Fonner’s racing also began two weekends earlier than normal this year. The reason is the same: Fonner is being a good team player.

The Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association “has asked us to help out by running additional race dates” to help the other tracks in the state,” said Fonner chief executive officer Chris Kotulak. Casino construction underway at other tracks will prevent several from staging multiple race dates in 2023.

In Nebraska, races are required to be run 52 days a year.

Normally, Fonner’s race meet lasts 31 days. The 2023 meet will run 37 days in 2023, just as it did this year.

Fonner is pleased to assist the Nebraska HBPA and the state’s thoroughbred industry, Kotulak said.

“It’s more days than we need to offer, but if it’s something that is beneficial to the industry (and if) we can help out again, we’re happy to do that,” he said.