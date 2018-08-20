Subscribe for 33¢ / day

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Forecasters have issued flood warnings and watches in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa as heavy rain continues to fall.

A National Weather Service flash flood warning covered parts of Harrison, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties in western Iowa. By 5 a.m. Monday more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain had fallen in the past 24 hours in some areas.

The service also says 55 mph wind gusts could be expected from a storm over Omaha in eastern Nebraska.

A flood warning was issued for both sides of the Missouri River south from Nebraska City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments