Former Gage County hospital marks decade as lodge

ODELL, Neb. (AP) — Where some saw a building destined for demolition, a group of citizens in southern Gage County saw potential in an Odell building and launched plans to turn a former hospital into what would become the Rice Lodge and Conference Center.

It has now been 10 years since the building was put into service offering lodging in Odell, but the building’s history dates back much farther.

Gwen Vitosh, one of a handful of people who worked to get the project off the ground and remains active with the building, said it opened as a hospital in 1929 operated by Dr. Clarence Rice.

“In 1929, he opened,” she said. “He built this building and opened it as a hospital. It ran as a hospital until the early 1960s. We haven’t pinpointed a date yet. By then, he had lost a lot of his fingers because of X Ray equipment. They didn’t take precautions like going out of the room and the head nurse was doing most everything, anyway.”

After the hospital closed, the building was converted for use as apartments before being ultimately abandoned sometime in the late 1990s.

Eventually, four couples got together and decided to find new life for the aging structure.

“We determined there were three things we could do,” Vitosh told the Beatrice Daily Sun. “Let it sit as it was, knock it down or do something with it. We started brainstorming and visited the Wilber hotel and visited the Convent House in Steinauer. We kicked around a bunch of ideas and finally came up with the idea of a hotel.”

Once a plan was formed, the group had to raise the money to renovate the building. Many area residents pledged money and time to put toward the project, though receiving grants from the Gage County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Nebraska Department of Economic Development were milestone achievements.

“Between those two, we applied for like $100,000,” Vitosh said. “If we got the grant, we were a go, if not, we were sunk. We had people pledge dollars and if it was a go we would go to them to donate. We got $88,000 in grants, so it was a go. That was huge and we decided to move forward. In 2010 volunteers came from everywhere. “

The two buildings involved were completely overhauled, and have a capacity to sleep 26 people. Rooms are named after donating families and contain family artifacts. Even the paint schemes in the rooms were chosen by the family rooms are named after.

The Village of Odell owns the property, though Vitosh said the lodge is completely self sustaining and the village has not contributed financially to the project.

This August will mark 10 years since the lodge opened.

“I still remember the first ones, it was for a wedding in town,” she recalled. “Everybody stayed here. That was priceless. Then three years later we started on the other building and opened that one in May 2015.”

Last year, 590 people stayed at the Rice Lodge and Conference Center, bouncing back from a pandemic year when occupancy was down.

Vitosh said many of those who stay are return customers who enjoy the charm that Rice Lodge can offer.

“A lot of people just keep coming back,” she said. “If someone asks how we got from step A to step Z, I can’t even give them an answer. I was there every step of the way, but why did we think to do this or that? How did we get to this point? It’s a blur.”

