 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Grand Island teacher sentenced for child porn
0 comments
AP

Former Grand Island teacher sentenced for child porn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former Grand Island teacher was sentenced Friday to six years and four months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Brian A. Mohr, 38, a former teacher at Northwest High School in Grand Island and Grand Island Central Catholic, pleaded guilty in November.

He was allowed to report to prison on May 26 to begin serving his sentence, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

Prosecutors said a male student pretended to be a female high school student to get nude photos on social media, then blackmailed the students for more photos or sex acts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said the student sent Mohr more than three dozen of the nude images between July 1, 2019, and the end of the year.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Prayer Vigil for Asian communities

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News