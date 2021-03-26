Former Grand Island teacher sentenced for child porn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former Grand Island teacher was sentenced Friday to six years and four months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Brian A. Mohr, 38, a former teacher at Northwest High School in Grand Island and Grand Island Central Catholic, pleaded guilty in November.

He was allowed to report to prison on May 26 to begin serving his sentence, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

Prosecutors said a male student pretended to be a female high school student to get nude photos on social media, then blackmailed the students for more photos or sex acts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said the student sent Mohr more than three dozen of the nude images between July 1, 2019, and the end of the year.

