Former jailer sentenced for sexual abuse of county prisoner

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Saline County jail was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in federal prison for sexually abusing an inmate.

Monty Roesler, 62, of Beatrice, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a ward. He will also serve five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors said Roesler had sexual contact several times with a federal prisoner being held in the county jail in Wilber. He also was bringing contraband into the jail to ensure her silence, which is a crime, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported.

Roesler’s attorney, Tim Noerrlinger, asked for probation, noting that Roesler previously had a limited criminal record.

The woman has sued Roesler, Saline County and Sheriff Alan Moore in federal court.

Roesler was ordered to report for his sentence Dec. 15.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0