Former Mitchell mayor enjoys window-painting side job

MITCHELL, Neb. (AP) — A YouTube video that piqued Dave Curtis’ curiosity would lead to a successful side job.

Curtis came across a video by Scot Campbell teaching how to paint windows.

“My first thought was it was a neat idea for a small town with vacant properties,” Curtis, a former Mitchell business owner and former mayor, said. “I could paint the windows and make it looking like it’s not vacant.”

Curtis started painting the windows of vacant buildings in Mitchell.

“I posted them to my Facebook page, and it’s turned into this,” he told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald.

His Facebook posts brought in requests from businesses who also wanted their windows painted. This year, he painted Christmas scenes on the windows of 20 businesses, 15 of those businesses are regulars.

“I’ve been doing (Beltone and Russel’s Automotive) for three years,” Curtis said. “I just change them out every season. I just took off a fall (scene at Beltone). Now we’re going to winter and I’ll do one in the spring, summer and back to fall.”

It takes him three to five hours to knockout a painting, he said. Curtis said he could paint windows faster, but it comes at a price.

“I was thinking of ways I can speed it up, but to me, you have to lessen the quality to speed it up,” he said.

Curtis tries to paint a few windows on the weekend, which keeps him busy leading up to Christmas. Though, sometimes the weather doesn’t cooperate with him.

“The first time I painted a window, it was 20 degrees,” he said. “I painted Russel Automotive’s window at zero degrees.”

Though he paints windows as a side job, Curtis said it has been a while since he took an art class.

“I have not (taken an art class) since high school. I was kind of an honors art kid in high school, but I’m 62. That was a while ago. It was 50 years ago since I messed with art,” Curtis said.

Window painting helped him reunite with a former teacher, he said.

“What is really crazy is I grew up in Omaha, and Bernie Miller (a former art teacher) is from Bridgeport. He was actually my seventh grade art teacher. We got reconnected about 26 years after high school,” Curtis said.

Miller likes to see what creative scenes Curtis comes up with. He also likes to point out that he had a hand in Curtis’ window painting business.

“He likes to tell me, ‘I had a part in that. I taught him how to do that,’” Curtis said.

Curtis gets to put those artistic skills into use with each painting.

“The deal I have with my customers is they get to pick the theme, but I get to pick what I paint,” he said. “I get to be the creative person on it. They hired me because what I did (with past window paintings).”

In addition to the painting, Curtis said the business really gets a bang for its buck.

“They actually get a window cleaning and a painting,” Curtis said, jokingly. “Every now and then a customer is nice to me, and they will take off (the old painting) before I get there.”

Starting with a clean window is necessary before painting, as is removing the old painting. The most important thing is coming up with inspiration for the scene he is going to paint.

“The style in which I paint is like 1950s Disney,” he said.

“1950s Disney was highly animated, all outlined shadow and hand drawn,” he said. “I think that is some of what draws people to this. For those people who grew up (on 1950s Disney cartoons), it kind of brings back memories of being a kid.”

Inspiration come from random places, he said. He painted a snowman on Beltone’s window. The snowman’s head was inspired by something he had seen at another customer’s business.

“I thought that would be a really good window. So, I took a picture of it and painted it,” he said.

Though he paints a lot of windows in spring, summer and fall, the holiday themed paintings are the most popular.

“I think people get into (holiday-themed paintings) more because it’s more festive. There’s a cheer that comes with the holidays,” he said.

Curtis said his paintings are a good way to draw attention to area businesses.

“When they hire me, I tell them I’m not here to advertise your business. I always tell them I do impact art. That’s the name I came up with,” he said. “People drive by (businesses on West 27th Street) every day. They stop seeing these businesses until you get a goofy character waving at you.”

