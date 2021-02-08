Former Nebraska deputy sheriff pleads guilty to wire fraud

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A former northeast Nebraska deputy sheriff pleaded guilty Monday to running a fraud scheme that cost victims nearly $11 million, federal prosecutors said.

Craig Harbaugh, former Dodge County deputy sheriff, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and acknowledged that he deprived six people and a bank out of $10.9 million, prosecutors said. The individuals lost $6 million and the bank lost the rest.

Harbaugh operated “Tactical Solutions Gear,” a federal firearms licensee formerly located in Fremont. Prosecutors said he used fake purchase orders and contracts to persuade people to invest in his business and to get a loan from a bank.

He claimed to have orders for firearms and tactical gear to agencies such as Illinois State Police, the Kansas wildlife department, Nebraska State Patrol; the Kansas City Police Department, Werner Enterprises, other law enforcement agencies, and one defense contractor. He did not have orders or contracts with any of those entities.

Harbaugh was a Dodge County deputy sheriff the entire time he was operating the scheme.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 10.

