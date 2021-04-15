Former Nebraska football player acquitted of sex assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A jury has acquitted former Nebraska football player Katerian LeGrone of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old fellow student in 2019.

The Lancaster County jury returned the verdict Thursday, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. LeGrone had been charged with first-degree sexual assault.

LaGrone was a redshirt freshman tight end from Atlanta when he and another Nebraska player, Andre Hunt from Palmdale, California, were accused of sexually assaulting the woman the night of Aug. 25, 2019, at the Lincoln apartment the men shared.

Prosecutors argued that Hunt had been in bed with the woman when LeGrone sneaked into the bedroom, switched places with Hunt and raped her. LeGrone initially denied having any sexual contact with the woman when questioned by police, but later told investigators he had asked to join when he came in the room.