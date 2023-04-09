COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska Husker offensive lineman Cole Pensick has died after his pickup truck crashed into trees in the eastern part of the state.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the accident happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday when Pensick went through a stop sign at a T-intersection in Polk County. The truck left the road and came to a rest in trees in an area around 14 miles (24.14 kilometer) southwest of Columbus.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Pensick was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 32.

As a senior at Nebraska in 2013, he was a key member of the offensive line that helped the Huskers become one of the Big Ten’s top rushing teams. Despite a knee injury, he was honored as a Big Ten second-teamer by the coaches that year.

Pensick earned his agribusiness degree from Nebraska in December 2012 and completed two semesters of graduate courses while finishing his playing career.