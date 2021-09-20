Former officer who was facing trial found dead

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska police officer awaiting trial on felony charges after the death of his girlfriend has died from what authorities say appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 55-year-old former Bellevue officer Craig Wiech was found shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment. Wiech had been scheduled to face trial Monday.

He was accused of assaulting an Omaha police officer and a firefighter at the scene of his girlfriend's death. The alleged assault occurred in August 2018 after Carrie A. Brown was found dead at the couple's home. She had been shot.

Authorities said Wiech was combative and uncooperative. He allegedly swung at a firefighter, punched a firetruck and punched an officer in the chest.

Wiech was also charged with evidence tampering, but was not charged in Brown's death.

Wiech had been with the Bellevue Police Department for more than 22 years. He was placed on administrative leave after Brown’s death, and resigned in 2019.

