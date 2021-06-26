Former officer's photos highlight police at work in Hastings

He created short photo montage videos and shared them with his co-workers, who thanked him for sharing the photos and received positive feedback. Many told him their families were happy to be able to share in their experiences since they had never seen them at work before. He started getting requests for portraits, team photos and action shots, which helped build camaraderie and pride in the agency.

“They thought it was fantastic,” he said. “They said, ‘You need to take this and expand on it.’ ”

By the time he retired in 2018, Simmons had taken around 4,700 photos. Although he was no longer an active officer, he decided he wanted to continue pursuing his dual passions for law enforcement and photography.

Simmons said he realized he could use his passion to help build morale in other agencies and give them another way to connect with their community.

He began reaching out to other law enforcement agencies to offer his services.

Later that year, Simmons decided to found Badges Across America.