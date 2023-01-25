Former Omaha Westside state champion golfer Kaitlyn Hanna enjoying new hobby: 'TeeArt'

OMAHA -- Glue first, then the tee.

Over and over, in thousands of drilled holes, Kaitlyn Hanna creates one-of-a-kind artwork using golf tees.

Her first creation, a large W, hangs in the indoor practice facility at Omaha Westside, from which the Iowa freshman golfer graduated.

“It started with the Swede (Carlson) Center at Westside,’’ Hanna said. “There was a blank wall. My dad and I were talking and we didn't want it to be just another normal graphic. So we kind of were like, ‘Oh, let's do something with golf tees’ and I've seen something at a very, very small scale before.

“Then it was, well, why don't we do it at a larger scale?”

What followed were commissioned artwork of the logos of new Lost Rail Golf Club near Gretna, Sand Hills Golf Club near Mullen, the Tree Farm Golf Club in South Carolina and PGA West in California. All with tees, sometimes needing custom painting and sizing with her family’s help.

While Hanna was home during semester break, she finished for the United States Golf Association its logo that required 7,800 tees in red, white and blue. It’s possible, she said, that the artwork might be displayed in the USGA’s new Golf House Pinehurst in North Carolina.

She has refined her construction method since the Westside project, which was made of 9,300 tees in red, black and white. The wood is cut and holes bored by Chad Hansen of Hansen’s Specialty Casework in Walnut, Iowa. Her tees come in bulk from an Ohio supplier. The glue (nine bottles for the Westside logo) must come first, in only a handful of holes, and then the tees follow.

“Definitely I've learned a lot from the first one,’’ she said.

Hanna was one of the first high schoolers in Nebraska to sign a name, image and likeness contract. Last April, the two-time Class A golf champion signed a deal with Superberries, a division of Westin Foods in Omaha. Westin Foods CEO Scott Carlson, a Westside graduate and Merrill “Swede” Carlson’s son, has become one of her business mentors.

Nebraska Furniture Mart is a newer NIL deal for Hanna, whose first enterprise, which is ongoing, was a golf camp for girls.

Her entrepreneurial and artistic skills are a blend of her parents’ careers. Terry Hanna was a former assistant director of the Cox Classic professional golf tournament and now is director of development for the Westside Foundation. The former Amy Krings is a graphic designer.

“They've helped me a lot, especially when I'm at school,’’ Kaitlyn said. “They helped me with the design of it. Actually kind of sparked the idea of having the different level of tees in this USGA logo. And it’s really having their support.

“I started this probably in March, and now I'm over here paying taxes and all that stuff. They've definitely had to help me with the financial side and how to learn all that stuff. I’m really grateful for everything they've done.”

Word of her TeeArt business is spreading. Five pieces have been completed and five more have been commissioned. Champions Run is getting one. The Iowa golf program wants one. Jack Nicklaus’ golf design firm has been in contact. For the Indianapolis Colts, she’ll replicate their horseshoe logo.

“They’re kind of keeping it a secret of what they’re going to do with it,” she said.

There’s even interest from Augusta National, home of the Masters, about commissioning a piece.

“Getting to do something for the USGA or the Colts,’’ she said, “it’s kind of cool just to see your artwork in those places.”​

Golf courses in the Omaha metro area Bay Hills Golf Club Benson Park Golf Course Bent Tree Golf Club Champions Run Dodge Riverside Golf Club Eagle Hills Eagle Run Golf Course Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course Elmwood Park Golf Course Field Club of Omaha Happy Hollow Club Indian Creek Golf Course Johnny Goodman Golf Course Miracle Hill Golf & Tennis Center Omaha Country Club Pacific Springs Platteview Country Club Players Club Shadow Ridge Country Club Spring Lake Golf Course Steve Hogan Golf Course Stone Creek Golf Course Tara Hills Golf Course Tiburon Golf Club Tregaron Golf Course Warren Swigart Golf Course Westwood Heights Golf Course Willow Lakes Golf Course Knolls Golf Course Fox Run Golf Club Shoreline Golf Course Lost Rail Golf Club