Former state trooper arrested on child enticement charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper has been arrested on suspicion of child enticement and possessing child pornography.

The Nebraska State Patrol said 24-year-old Brandon Dolezal was arrested early Saturday in eastern Nebraska on a warrant out of Scotts Bluff County.

The investigation began after a teen told a school resource officer at Gering High School that he was concerned because two girls he knew were messaging with an older man on Snapchat. Court documents said interviews with the girls and a search of Snapchat records revealed that one of the girls had sent explicit photos to Dolezal and the conversations were sexual in nature.

The State Patrol said that Dolezal was placed on administrative leave once officials learned of the investigation back in February, and Dolezal was fired in March after an internal investigation.

Dolezal has been charged with 12 counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of child enticement and two counts of child abuse.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Dolezal's behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0