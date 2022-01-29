Foul play not suspected after 2 found dead in SE Nebraska

HUMBOLDT, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say they do not suspect foul play after two people were found dead in a home in southeastern Nebraska.

Pawnee County deputies on a welfare check found the bodies of 55-year-old Dirk Dobrovolny and 86-year-old Ila Dobrovolny on Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol says an investigation is ongoing.

Investigators say they found no evidence of injuries.

A postal worker had requested the welfare check after noticing that mail hadn't been retrieved for several weeks.

