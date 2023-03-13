BELLEVUE — The last wreckage of Offutt Air Force Base’s terrible flood is gone. Now the rebuilding can begin.

Some of Offutt’s top leadership gathered Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the 55th Security Forces Squadron’s new $68.4 million campus, which will include a new headquarters building, firing range and military working dog kennels. The old ones were destroyed in the flood of March 2019.

After four years of cleanup, assessment, planning and demolition, the groundbreaking marks the start of one of the largest pieces of the base’s reconstruction, which is expected to cost about $1 billion and continue until 2028.

“This is a huge milestone,” said Maj. Eric Armstrong, who heads the 55th Wing’s construction project management office.

He said more construction will begin quickly, with contracts expected to be awarded by May for the Nuclear Command Control and Communications (NC3) Alert campus and the SATCOM/MILSTAR campus.

The NC3 campus includes a new headquarters building for the unit that operates the E-4B Nightwatch fleet, and ready rooms for E-4B and E-6B Mercury alert crews. The SATCOM/MILSTAR campus will include critical communications links for the Offutt-based U.S. Strategic Command.

The 55th Security Forces Squadron’s members are the heirs to the revered SAC Elite Guard, which boasted of providing airtight security on Strategic Air Command bases during the Cold War. They provide Offutt’s police force, staffing the entrance gates and protecting the aircraft of the 55th Wing and the 595th Command and Control Group.

“This is an organization that protects assets that cannot meet harm,” Col. Jasin Cooley, commander of Offutt’s 55th Mission Support Group, told a crowd of about 200 airmen and civilians who gathered for the groundbreaking.

The unit’s headquarters near the south end of Offutt’s runway filled with water 9 feet deep after the Missouri and Platte rivers overwhelmed levees that had protected the base for decades.

“We filled sandbags. None of it did any good,” recalled Tech. Sgt. Shane Crone, a 4½-year veteran of the squadron, and one of just a few who were with the unit at the time of the flood.

When the deluge receded, it left behind a muddy, stinking mess.

“The 55th Security Forces lost everything in the flood,” Cooley said. “Six-hundred and fourteen people had to find a new place to operate. Consider for a moment what it’s like to lose everything, your history, your heritage.”

At first, Crone said, morale dropped when airmen saw the devastation. The squadron’s members scattered to several sites across the base, including the basement of the World War II-era Martin Bomber Plant, an airplane hangar, and a reconditioned airman’s dormitory.

More challenges followed. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 sent many members home to work. And the relocation of Offutt’s flight operations to the Lincoln Airport for 18 months in 2021 and 2022 meant some airmen had to relocate there for four days at a time.

In the face of all that adversity, Crone said, a funny thing happened.

“It brought the squadron together again,” he said, reminding him of the tight-knit Minuteman missile squadrons he’d served in before his Offutt assignment.

Thursday’s groundbreaking was accompanied by freshly fallen snow, but construction will start as soon as the weather clears and continue to November 2024. The campus will be ready for occupation a few months later.

The new buildings are being built atop pads resembling giant anthills that are 10 feet higher than the floodplain that surrounds them. Offutt’s levees have also been raised by 2-3 feet. Engineers believe those measures will raise the buildings above any future floods.