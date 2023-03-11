LINCOLN — Carter Ruse, Freeman's leading scorer, picked up his second foul early in the second quarter of the Falcons' Class C-2 state semifinal against No. 5 Cedar Catholic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
At the time, Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin didn't feel like players other than Ruse were trying to score. A quick conversation with Taylan Vetrovsky changed that, and sparked intensity from the Falcons' cast.
Vetrovsky and Carter Niles combined to score 40 points as Freeman cruised to a 63-45 win over the Trojans.
"I told Taylan to tell Carter (Niles) that you guys need to step it up," McLaughlin said. "I think the message was well received. Both of those guys I thought were really tremendous the last 30 minutes of the game.
"Sometimes in these games, you have to win when things don't go well, and I thought our kids always responded after every little bit of adversity we had."
Auburn's Carson Leslie puts points on the board next to Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty (left) and Andrew Kulus during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Auburn's Carson Leslie tries to put points on the board as he is defended by Omaha Concordia's Quientan McCafferty during a Class C-1 state tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (right) celebrates with his team after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Crete's Aidan McDowell (first right) falls on top of Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack after grabbing a rebound in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Crete's Drew Henning is fouled by Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey while trying to score under the basket in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (left) hits Crete's Aidan McDowell in the face while going after a rebound in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey celebrates after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Crete's Mason Crumbliss (left) and Kenner Svitak (right) vie for a rebound against Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (right) celebrates with his team after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Omaha Skutt bench roars as they react to taking an early lead against Crete during a timeout in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Crete's Benjamin Ehlers (left) and Benjamin Ehlers (right) defend the rim from Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) scores an acrobatic layup over Crete's Mason Crumbliss (21) in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
After Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon (12) attempted to take a a charge Crete's Jabin Gardiner scores in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Platteview's Connor Millikan is fouled by York's Leyton Snodgrass and defended by Garrett Ivey while attempting to score in the second halfduring a Class B state semifinal tournament game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
York's Ryan Seevers tries to block a tree-point shot by Platteview's Connor Millikan in the second half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Platteview's Connor Millikan (2) sticks out his tongue after making a three-pointer over York's Ryan Seevers (23) in the second half of a Class B state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Platteview's Connor Millikan (left) grabs an offensive rebound against York's Ryan Huston (center) and Garrett Ivey in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Platteview's Connor Millikan (first right) goes up to score a layup amid a lane full of York defenders in the first half during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.