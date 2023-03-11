LINCOLN — Carter Ruse, Freeman's leading scorer, picked up his second foul early in the second quarter of the Falcons' Class C-2 state semifinal against No. 5 Cedar Catholic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

At the time, Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin didn't feel like players other than Ruse were trying to score. A quick conversation with Taylan Vetrovsky changed that, and sparked intensity from the Falcons' cast.

Vetrovsky and Carter Niles combined to score 40 points as Freeman cruised to a 63-45 win over the Trojans.

"I told Taylan to tell Carter (Niles) that you guys need to step it up," McLaughlin said. "I think the message was well received. Both of those guys I thought were really tremendous the last 30 minutes of the game.

"Sometimes in these games, you have to win when things don't go well, and I thought our kids always responded after every little bit of adversity we had."

Freeman vs. Cedar Catholic, 3.10 Cedar Catholic's Jaxson Bernecker (right) shoots a jumpshot over Freeman's Taylan Vetrovsky (2) during a Class C-2 state tournament semifinal …

Vetrovsky found his scoring groove late in the first quarter.

He found his way for a layup and then was fouled shooting a three-pointer and knocked down two free throws.

Then in the second quarter, when Freeman built up a double-digit lead, he scored six of the team's final eight points before halftime with Ruse on the bench.

"When Carter went out, we huddled up and said we have to keep attacking," Vetrovsky said. "I think we really did that."

McLaughlin said one of the keys to the win was not turning the ball over against Cedar Catholic, which plays tough defense and can run in transition.

"We talked to the guys about taking care of the ball and being strong with it," he said. "I thought we did a good job of not letting them get out in transition."

Freeman advances to its first state championship game since 2015.

This group has been to state but hadn't yet made it over the hump. But Saturday is an opportunity for that to finally happen.

"There is an expectation that we want to win a championship and we are not just satisfied getting there," McLaughlin said. "I know they are still hungry and they want more."

