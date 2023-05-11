Fremont has severed ties with a controversial anti-immigration figure.

The Fremont City Council voted 5-3 Tuesday night to cancel its contract with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

The vote, which came after vigorous debate, ends the 12-year relationship between the city and the controversial figure, who helped local officials craft an ordinance that prohibits landlords from renting to undocumented immigrants.

The deal required Fremont to pay Kobach the rate of at least $10,000 a year to defend the city from any past or future legal challenges to its controversial Ordinance 5165, a local law that prohibits renting residential dwellings to undocumented or illegal immigrants.

Ward 4 City Council Member Sally Ganem placed an item on the agenda for the Tuesday council meeting seeking to cancel the contract between the city and Kobach.

The contract with Kobach was renewed in 2016, but no payments have been made to him since he was paid $10,000 in December 2020. Under the terms of the contract, the arrangement could be ended at any time by either party for no reason.

On Tuesday, council members engaged in heated debate about the merits of retaining Kobach, with some members saying his services were not needed and the $10,000 annual fee could be better spent, while other council members claimed a crisis was unfolding on the Mexican border and Kobach’s services are still valid.

Ganem told the council and those in attendance that in her opinion, Kobach was elected as the Kansas attorney general and his job is to serve the people of Kansas, not Fremont – which is in a different state.

“No attorney general should be moonlighting as the attorney for a city in another state,” Ganem said. “This contract needs to be terminated.”

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis disagreed with Ganem, advocating for retaining Kobach.

“We’re simply using (Kobach’s) name and a million dollars in the bank as a deterrent (from lawsuits),” Ellis said. “I don’t see this as a very tough issue. Let’s keep paying it as an insurance policy.”

Ward 2 Council Member Dev Sookram asked the city’s attorney, Travis Jacott, if his law firm — Adams & Sullivan — could represent the city if Fremont is sued over the ordinance.

Jacott said the firm does have Constitutional law experts on its staff, but that outside counsel would likely be needed if a lawsuit arises.

“This is obviously one (area) we recommend consulting with attorneys with expertise in immigration law,” Jacott said.

Former council member Brad Yerger spoke during public comment on the item, vigorously demanding the council vote to keep Kobach on retainer. He claimed that an undocumented immigrant crisis is unfolding and with the types of jobs available in Fremont, the city could attract more illegal immigrants.

“Our demographics are changing by leaps and bounds,” Yerger said. “Kris Kobach crafted the (ordinance). He would be a formidable opponent if the city is sued.”

Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren said he believed the city needed to keep Kobach on board in case the immigration ordinance is ever challenged. Von Behren claimed there are only six known attorneys in the nation that focus on what is termed “immigration pre-emption law,” and Kobach is one of them.

“Our most likely opponent (in a lawsuit) is the federal government,” Von Behren opined. “They will wear you down simply from persistence and power.”

After the discussion on the issue, the council voted 5-3 to end the contract. Von Behren, Ellis and Sookram voted no and wanted to retain Kobach’s services.

The city did not pay Kobach the $10,000 fee in 2021 or 2022, however Von Behren said Kobach had submitted a bill to the city recently seeking payment for what he is claimed to be owed.

From 2011-2019, Kobach was the Kansas Secretary of State, during which time he developed a reputation for challenging the administration of former President Barack Obama. He was elected as the Kansas Attorney General in 2022.

According to City of Fremont billing records, the city has paid Kobach $121,817.26 since the contract began in 2010. That total includes $11,817.26 in associated expenses such as research work by legal aides, airplane travel, hotels or other miscellaneous expenses.