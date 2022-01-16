Fremont man pushes through setbacks and perseveres

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Wyatt Spalding calls it his first clutch moment.

It was 2012 and he was the quarterback for his Special Olympics flag football team. His team was playing during the state championship and the game was on the line.

They could have won in the fourth quarter, but the high school junior had thrown an interception.

“I was kind of disappointed, but I had to shake it off and get back out there and win the game,” Spalding said.

That’s when he threw the game-winning pass in overtime to win the state championship. It was another triumph for someone who is perseverance personified.

And resilience.

And inspiration.

Born with serious medical conditions, Spalding – now 26—could have lost his fight for life as a baby. He’s endured many surgeries and setbacks.

Each time, he has overcome.

Today, Spalding works part time at the Nebraska Sports store in Fremont and is what he calls a Realistic Dreamer, growing his motivational speaking business and the B.ALL.IN. brand with his twin brother, Wes.

He plans to compete for Team Nebraska in basketball for the Special Olympics USA Games in June in Orlando, Florida.

The Fremont Tribune reports Spalding’s road to resilience began on March 7, 1995, when he and his brother were born.

A good-humored man, Spalding smiles when he tells you he’s older than his brother – by one minute.

But before the boys’ birth, their parents, Rick and Mary Jo, learned that one twin was growing faster than the other. Wyatt was about 1/3 the size of his twin. Doctors decided to take the babies at 32 weeks.

Wyatt weighed 2 pounds, 13 ounces, and Wes was 4 pounds, 4 ounces.

After Wyatt’s birth, doctors discovered he had a tracheoesophageal fistula (TEF), which meant part of his esophagus (food tube) was attached to his trachea (windpipe).

At one point, Wyatt aspirated barium into his lungs during a procedure.

Surgeons even had to tie his stomach in half so he could be fed and not aspirate fluid into his lungs.

Multiple operations followed as surgeons tried to repair the TEF. Doctors learned he had cerebral palsy.

He also needed a surgery to prevent blindness.

Yet he’d prove to be a champion in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Nurses said although Spalding was one of the littlest babies in the NICU, he had the loudest cry.

“He was such a fighter,” his mom said.

Spalding smiles again – this time at his mom’s story.

“I just wanted attention,” he said. “The nurses liked me, they said, because I was there for 6 months and I would smile at them.”

Spalding came home, but had Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) before his first birthday and was hospitalized again.

He was a year old when the family’s dog accidentally bumped into him and broke his leg. The boy had to be in a body cast.

Spalding was 3, when he broke his leg again.

He and his brother and older sister, Jessica, were home with a babysitter. Water from a clogged upstairs toilet leaked through the ceiling to the kitchen floor.

The babysitter told the children to stay on the couch, but Wyatt went into the kitchen, slipped, did the splits and fell.

A photograph shows Spalding in a body cast with his beloved siblings nearby.

He looks happy in the photo and, years later, even laughs about falling because he hadn’t listened – even to his brother who’d warned him.

Spalding’s early school years when he battled illnesses, like bronchitis and pneumonia, weren’t so funny.

But sports became a bright spot as he played YMCA baseball and basketball.

In fifth grade, he missed more than 60 days of school due to stomach pain. A stomach virus is believed to have set off nerves causing memory pain from previous abdominal surgeries.

The stomach problems ended when he was in sixth grade, but Spalding learned he’d no longer be able to play on sports teams for baseball, flag football or basketball.

“It was unsafe for me to play,” he said. “I couldn’t keep up with my friends.”

He was small for his age. His hand-eye coordination and reaction time was slower. In the baseball outfield, he couldn’t really see the ball at the speeds it was being hit and thrown anymore.

Spalding thought he might still play basketball.

“The basketball was big enough, I could see it and nobody was trying to tackle me,” he said.

But he’d learn that although he could still play informal games at a gym or in a park, he couldn’t play on a team in an actual game.

“As a 12-year-old that crushed your whole world,” he said. “That’s all I cared about was sports, especially basketball. I thought about quitting sports. If I couldn’t play on a team, what was the point?”

Then in seventh grade, his dad found the Fremont Special Olympics program and Coach Cory Piercy, an Iraq war veteran.

“I knew it was going to be hard, but I didn’t have to worry about being the only one with a disability,” Spalding said.

For someone who’d become used to sitting on the bench, Spalding was amazed the first time he was on the starting lineup.

“It was a really cool moment,” he said.

He was the starting point guard on the basketball team and scored four points his first game.

Spalding had his best game, personally, in the semi-finals during the state championship basketball tournament.

“I scored 12 points and I got a lot of steals,” he said.

His team lost the championship game.

“I was pretty crushed,” he said.

Spalding’s dad gave good advice: “You’ve got to be a good sport. You’ve got to learn to lose, because it happens in sports.”

“It was my first lesson in how to be a good loser,” he said.

By eighth grade, Spalding was better at ball handling.

“I only had one good arm, but I was one of the better ball handlers on the team,” he said.

Fremont’s Special Olympics team won the state basketball championship in 2010.

“That was my first time experiencing something like that,” he said. “That was a great feeling.”

While playing basketball in his sophomore year, his friends came to a game, cheering for him as they stood on the walking track that encircles the court at the YMCA.

“The more shots I made, the louder they got,” he said.

Spalding shot the ball which soared 20 feet beyond the 3-point line and into the hoop.

“All my friends were yelling and screaming and it was pretty cool,” he said.

Spalding played Special Olympics flag football his freshman and sophomore years.

As a quarterback of the Special Olympics junior varsity team, he threw 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

That’s when he threw the game-winning pass in overtime.

He couldn’t play sports after the fall of his senior year. With severe scoliosis (curvature of the spine), his ear almost touched his shoulder.

“I was standing halfway sideways,” he said.

For three weeks before major back surgery at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, Spalding had to wear a halo (crown) with 20 pounds of weight. The device would stretch his spine slowly into a straighter position before surgeons fused the bones to hold them in that position.

The day before surgery, he became very ill with RSV.

“That was probably one of the most depressing moments of my life,” he said. “It felt like nothing would go right for me at all.”

He wasn’t down for long.

“After a couple hours of feeling sorry for myself, I told myself I had to suck it up,” he said. “I thought about all the times I failed in sports. I didn’t give up. I just kept going.”

He reached a conclusion.

“I couldn’t give up now,” he said. “This was way more important than losing a game. This was my life.”

Spalding was 18 when he had the surgery on Feb. 27, 2014.

“It was probably the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” he said. “It felt like somebody took a brick and taped it to a baseball bat and then was pounding on my back over and over.”

He went home on his 19th birthday. He had to wake up hourly and have a parent walk with him.

Spalding began walking on his own inside and outside his house that May. He’d listen to music and motivational speakers and walk as much as possible.

He told himself he’d be a much better player, because he’d have a straightened spine and could move a lot better.

A year to the day of his surgery, he was back on the court – playing in a Fremont Special Olympics basketball tournament.

He went on to become the No. 1 Special Olympics tennis player in the state.

He’d also earn a minor in coaching at Midland University, even though he missed about three weeks of college due to pneumonia. He was manager of the MU men’s basketball team.

Spalding would become the first graduate of the Roots to Wings program, which helps people with disabilities.

Sheila Monke, co-founder, describes Spalding as very bright and said his goals were to work at a sporting goods store and become a motivational speaker.

So Spalding was put in charge of the cash register at the Roots to Wings store in Arlington.

“Three months was really all it took and his confidence exploded,” Monke said. “He was so happy with what he was able to do and very social and his customer service was over the top.”

Spalding got a job at Nebraska Sports in 2018. He runs the cash register, helps customers and hangs up clothes.

“It’s a really good place to work,” he said. “The managers are really cool.”

Spalding gained more experience in a different realm.

“We put him to work as our Roots to Wings spokesperson,” Monke said.

He spoke at civic group meetings. People were so moved by how he delivered the message that they readily gave donations.

In his talks, Spalding stressed that people with disabilities can add to the workplace.

“I have some medical conditions,” he said. “I can’t work full time. But when I’m there, I will work hard and you can count on me.”

He asks employers to give people with disabilities a chance.

“Sometimes, I feel like people underestimate people with disabilities in the workforce – what they can and can’t do – but you never know until you give them a chance,” he said.

In 2018, Spalding earned a gold medal for doubles and bronze medal in singles competing in the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Wash.

He was interviewed by ESPN’s Jen Lada.

“That was really cool,” he said. “As somebody who loves sports, you always dream about being on ESPN.”

He played in the Special Olympics NBA Cares All Star Game.

Spalding played against Muggsy Bogues, former NBA player for the Charlotte Hornets. During the game, Bogues tried to steal the ball and Spalding tripped and fell. His knee bled.

He bore the little wound proudly.

“I had a scar for a couple weeks, so I showed everybody,” he said.

Looking back, Spalding believes he had to grow up faster than a lot of people. He’s learned much through his circumstances.

“It’s taught me that life isn’t fair, but if you want to go for your dreams, you’ve got to be all in on what you want to do and no matter what adversity gets in your way, if you really want to do something, then go get it,” he said.

Spalding has given several speeches via Zoom. He talks about confidence, growth, discipline and resilience.

He describes Realistic Dreamers as people who put their dreams into action. They endure heartbreaks and setbacks and when they accomplish one dream, they work for another. They know that “being all in” isn’t just for a day or a week, but every day.

Spalding has other advice: “When you’re on a high in life, you’ve got to enjoy it and when you hit a low, you’ve just got to deal with the situation and keep moving forward, because life doesn’t really stop for anybody.”

