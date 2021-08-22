Fremont students tour big rigs, learn about trucking

“Werner brought their ‘Operation Freedom’ truck out that’s just dedicated to veterans from all the different branches,” Grisham said. “It’s also kind of a good opportunity to put that out on display with the kids, all things considered.”

Bryan Shirley, who has driven around 3 million miles for Werner during his 30-year career, was one of the drivers taking part in the FMS tour.

“I showed them the inside where we sleep at, where we work at, how we drive, all the electronics, how many computers are on the truck, about the brake system, the airbag system,” he said. “We talk about everything, blindsides, everything.”

Shirley said he believes the tours makes children more knowledgeable of the different types of trucks that can be driven.

“They enjoy the blowing of the horn, of course. It’s the biggest thing,” he said. “But they like the interesting things about the tires and stuff and what we haul and all of that.”

Aside from honking the horn, Henkenius said the students enjoyed learning more about trucking with the tour.