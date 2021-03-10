Fremont woman killed in crash involving dump truck

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A woman has died in a crash involving a dump truck in Fremont, investigators said.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when a sport utility vehicle rear-ended the dump truck as it was stopped on U.S. Highway 77 waiting on traffic to turn left, the Fremont Tribune reported.

The driver of the SUV, 48-year-old Angela Guarin of Fremont, died in the crash, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The patrol said the dump truck’s 58-year-old driver, who is also from Fremont, was not seriously injured in the crash.

