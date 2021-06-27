Fullerton residents proud of work to raise money, build pool

Assistant manager Michelle Sonderup points out that Fullerton hasn’t had a swimming pool for two years. The old pool closed in 2018. So the excitement within the community and its young people “has been tremendous,” she said.

Hiring lifeguards might be a problem nationally, but not in Fullerton. The pool has 23 employees, including 19 lifeguards. Wiseman described them as a “great group of lifeguards.”

She also praised the other staff members and city employees, who put a lot of work into the project.

The entire community chipped in and made the pool a success, Sonderup said.

A donation from First Bank & Trust of Fullerton keeps admission fees very reasonable this summer. The names of donors are listed on signs attached to the fence.

Parents of young children appreciate the pool’s zero depth entrance.

Swimmers hold on to transparent floating tubes as they meander along the lazy river.

The diving towers are 1 and 3 meters high. The old pool had two low diving boards.

The new pool is more than 12 feet deep, with five lanes 25 yards long. The old pool had a depth of 9 feet.