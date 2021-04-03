Fund honors woman, helps immigrants seeking citizenship

“It was a very hard loss, not only for us, but for many people in the community,” she said. “She made a friend out of everybody that she met.”

Griess said Khadija was a student at the Literacy Council, along with her involvement with the Multicultural Coalition.

She said when they launched the Daim Fund in Khadija’s honor, there was “just an outpouring of people who did not know that she had passed.”

Khadija died in Kentucky where members of her family live.

“There was this outpouring of people in the community who knew and loved her,” Griess said. “She was just a really beloved person.”

When Khadija died, Griess said she and her husband wanted to honor her memory.

“She inspired us and so many people in so many ways,” she said. “She showed us the beauty of having such rich and diverse relationships. We learned new concepts of community and family from her.”

That was how the Khadija Abdudaim Citizenship Assistance Fund (Daim Fund) was started.