Gage County affirms support of Second Amendment

Eric Book, who brought his three children to the meeting, also spoke in support of the resolution.

“Tyranny must always be stood up to, and this resolution does this,” he said. “We are not the only county doing this, or even state, for that matter. As a matter of fact right down the road Kansas is a Second Amendment sanctuary state, with the same type of terminology as this resolution proposes today.”

Board member Dennis Byars agreed with those who spoke in favor of the resolution, encouraging the board to vote in support.

“What we’re doing is moving forward with what we’ve established as a Second Amendment right,” he said.

Patricia Milligan, who also serves as the county assessor but spoke as a member of the public, said she wasn’t opposed to the Second Amendment but questioned why the topic was being brought before the board.

“I ‘m just saying I don’t think it’s about for or against. I think there’s better things we can do to make things better,” she said. “I think there’s mental health that needs to be looked at … the rhetoric has got to stop and we’ve got to be able to talk to each other.”