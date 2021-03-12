Gage County affirms support of Second Amendment

Gage County is following several other counties in the nation in reaffirming its support of the Second Amendment and firearm rights for residents.
The County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Wednesday supporting the right to bear arms and to declare “that we support the rights and liberties of all Gage County citizens guaranteed by the United States and Nebraska Constitution.”
Board Chairman Erich Tiemann, a Republican, proposed a resolution two weeks ago in support of gun rights, declaring Gage County a “Second Amendment sanctuary county.”
The resolution doesn’t change gun rights as they currently stand but would follow others like Cherry County in taking a stance on the hot topic.
The resolution states, in part, that Gage County will “oppose any law that would infringe on the right of the legal citizens to keep and bear arms, including but not limited to limitations, registration, excess levy or fees or seizure at any time.”
About 20 people attended Wednesday’s meeting. Nine people spoke, and six were in support of the resolution.
Jim Crabtree of Beatrice supported the resolution, asking the board to do what it can to support the rights of gun owners.
“Second and First Amendment rights are under the most severe assault I’ve ever seen,” he said. “People at federal and state level would love nothing more than to restrict or eliminate some of these constitutional rights. The public is in no mood to bring in the nonsense coming out of Washington, D.C., especially.”
Eric Book, who brought his three children to the meeting, also spoke in support of the resolution.
“Tyranny must always be stood up to, and this resolution does this,” he said. “We are not the only county doing this, or even state, for that matter. As a matter of fact right down the road Kansas is a Second Amendment sanctuary state, with the same type of terminology as this resolution proposes today.”
Board member Dennis Byars agreed with those who spoke in favor of the resolution, encouraging the board to vote in support.
“What we’re doing is moving forward with what we’ve established as a Second Amendment right,” he said.
Patricia Milligan, who also serves as the county assessor but spoke as a member of the public, said she wasn’t opposed to the Second Amendment but questioned why the topic was being brought before the board.
“I ‘m just saying I don’t think it’s about for or against. I think there’s better things we can do to make things better,” she said. “I think there’s mental health that needs to be looked at … the rhetoric has got to stop and we’ve got to be able to talk to each other.”
Board member Don Schuller shared the sentiment. Schuller said he supports the Second Amendment and is a gun owner and hunter himself, but he questioned why the county would pass a resolution based on a national issue.
“This has nothing to do with the Second Amendment,” he said. “It has to do with us as the County Board representing taxpayers, and as my oath says, being impartial as a board member as to whether this is something we should be doing. It doesn’t mean I disagree with any of you. There are many threats to our United States Constitution. There have been for years and there will continue to be threats in many ways. Do we discuss and pass resolutions on every one of these?”
The resolution passed with Schuller casting the loan vote in opposition.
