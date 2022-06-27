Game and Parks' solution for elk problems stirs up Nebraska hunters

OMAHA — Hundreds of Nebraska hunters are irate about a new elk season that could result in the harvest of fewer than 20 animals.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Tim McCoy signed a special depredation order for a season July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.

The order allows hunters to kill as many animals as possible in the area to relieve problems landowners are having with elk destroying their crops. It’s believed to be only 25 to 30 of the massive animals.

It’s the latest attempt by Game and Parks to control foraging elk that one farmer estimates are causing about $1,000 in damage per acre in some areas of his land, which sits between Paxton and Roscoe on the Perkins-Keith county line.

“We do have a problem with the elk,” the farmer said. “I’m glad the Game and Parks are doing something about it.”

He declined to share his name because he, like many landowners in the area, is being inundated with calls about hunting on his property. Interested parties are strongly encouraged to secure a place to hunt before they can apply for one of the $20 special resident permits.

Wildlife division administrator Alicia Hardin said Game and Parks has tried to match up hunters with willing landowners during the regular seasons and even issued damage control permits, but it hasn’t gotten the job done.

In 2021, a total of 105 regular season permits were available in the unit where the land is located, which is more than double the total of 51 that was issued in 2019. On the land designated for the 2022 special depredation season, only 17 animals were harvested over the past three years during the regular elk season; the land comprises 873 square miles of the 23,769-square-mile unit.

After public meetings and ongoing discussions with the farmers and ranchers affected, biologists, game wardens and other officials decided to try a special season before crops in the area become taller. Once they do so, the animals are almost impossible to find.

“For the most part, they become ghosts,” Hardin said. “What we’ve found is the corn provides an oasis. Once they get in there, it’s hard to get them back out. We want to keep them from going in there. Elk tend to respond quickly when they have a little bit of pressure.”

She said with this special season, hunters can be part of the solution. However, the decision has caused a firestorm.

Issues brought up by hunters in calls to Game and Parks and on social media include young calves being left orphaned, landowners charging for permits, offering permits to out-of-state residents and the possible waste of the meat, which could go bad quickly with hot July temperatures. The agency has posted responses to many of these concerns on its website: outdoornebraska.gov/depredation.

It’s the opportunity to feed his family that has Kenesaw hunter Noah Young excited about getting a chance at an elk, an opportunity he’s wanted for years. With some areas offering only 10 elk tags a year, it’s been an almost impossible dream.

“I’m not a trophy hunter,” he said. “For $20, to be able to harvest an animal of that size is going to save a lot of money. I want to be able to help out the ranchers there who are having problems as well.”

T.J. Harding, the owner of the Minnow Bucket in North Platte, who runs t

“I think that is what gets under most people’s skins,” he said. “The last couple of days it’s definitely been the hot topic.”

Harding said it’s tough to come up with a perfect solution. He said most Nebraskans are ethical hunters, but there is no guarantee with those coming in from out of state. He’s hoping Game and Parks has adequate law enforcement in the area for the hunt so people aren’t just killing the animals and leaving the carcass to rot. Game and Parks says that is not common and against the law.

He’s waiting to see what happens with permits before he decides to apply for one. It will be interesting to see how the first few weeks play out, he says.

“Once that corn gets 4 to 5 feet high it’s going to be a tough hunt,” he said. “It’s not going to be a slam dunk by any means.”

The farmer said he’s also seen a lot of social media posts about landowners like him becoming rich off the hunt. But he said he and the neighbors he’s talked with are not charging people to hunt on their properties. Hardin said there are no rules saying they can’t charge for access, but the six landowners with the worse elk issues have said they don’t plan to do so.

The farmer said he’s gotten so many calls that he’s asked Game and Parks to remove his name from a list of landowners who are allowing people to hunt on their property.

“I’ve gotten more calls in the last two days than I’ve gotten the last five years. I could have a different person hunt every day for a month,” he said. “We’ve always let people hunt. It’s free of charge as long as they are ethical hunters.”

He said he’s turned down some hunters who aren’t prepared to handle the demands of cleaning a dead elk in high temperatures and safely transporting the meat. He’s seen only 18 elk so far this year.

Harding said there are an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 elk in Nebraska, so harvesting the elk that have been causing problems in that part of the state won’t be a big impact.

The farmer said elk cause more damage than deer because they take a different path every day. The large animals can destroy parts of two or three rows of corn or beans every time they cross a field.

“These elk have no known natural predators, so nothing is going to reduce the population outside of hunters,” he said.

He said he doesn’t know if the special season is the perfect approach but it’s step one after years of problems caused by the animals.

“We just want something done about what is going on,” he said.

