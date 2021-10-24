Games, ax throwing now can be part of night out in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — With ax throwing, a golf simulator and more, the Boat House brings something new to downtown Norfolk.

The Boat House opened its doors to the public last week, serving mostly beer, with a limited liquor menu, said owner Chris Hunhoff. The Boat House also will serve pizza.

But neither drinks nor food are the main attraction. What sets The Boat House apart from other bars are the games.

These include a golf simulator, shuffleboard, darts, Skee Ball and, soon, ax throwing, Hunhoff told the Norfolk Daily News.

Hunhoff said the ax throwing should be available in a week or two, and while it may sound dangerous, it’s actually safe.

“If you do some research, there’s never been a serious accident with ax throwing,” he said, “which is kind of surprising. The biggest danger is dropping it on your foot, which hurts but won’t kill you.”

The range is designed to help prevent accidents. The targets themselves are made out of cottonwood, which is softer than the usual pine, so axes aren’t deflected back far enough to hit anyone, Hunhoff said. Loose-hanging rubber mats surround the targets. If an ax hits this, it’ll fall to the floor.

“You won’t see lanes like this really around,” he said. “We were actually the first person to ever implement these lanes.”

With the ax throwing, people aren’t limited to trying to hit the target, Hunhoff said. Games like Connect Four and Tic-Tac-Toe can be played by the ax throwers.

Hunhoff also owns The Boat House in Yankton, South Dakota, which he opened in March 2020. Hunhoff said he got the idea for The Boat House from similar places he’d been to around the country.

“I always just kind of wondered in the back of my mind, why don’t we have anything like that around here?” he said. “Everybody is always saying there’s nothing to do.”

The city council closed all bars and restaurants because of the COVID-19 pandemic the day after The Boat House opened in Yankton, he said.

“We were open for a night,” Hunhoff said.

Even after the Yankton Boat House reopened, things weren’t easy, Hunhoff said.

“When we opened up, things were pretty slow. Then Yankton really got hit hard with COVID right in the fall, so then we saw another dip,” he said. “Once December came, things really picked up and things have been great ever since.”

Hunhoff noticed many of his customers came from Nebraska, and he considered opening a location somewhere in the state, he said.

Then, he got a call from the chamber of commerce, asking if he’d consider Norfolk. After visiting some locations, he made up his mind, he said.

“It just seemed like a natural move for us,” Hunhoff said. “Norfolk’s got such a great downtown, everybody was so welcoming, it just seemed like a perfect place to have one.”

Still, opening another business was a risk, Hunhoff said.

“Obviously, any time you open a business, it’s a gamble and right now it really is,” he said. “We just kind of felt like it was a good concept. Whatever normal will be in the future, we’ll be well positioned to take advantage of it.”

So far, feedback from the community has been positive, and finding workers hasn’t been an issue.

“We’re really excited about that,” Hunhoff said. “That was a huge worry.”

Hunhoff said his goal is for Norfolkans to come and enjoy The Boat House.

“Really, we just want people to come in and have fun, hopefully enjoy what we built,” he said.

The Boat House will be open from 4 to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, from noon to midnight on Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

