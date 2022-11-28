 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Gering High School students fix cars for those in need

  • 0
111022-ssh-new-ghsauto-1.JPG

Auto II students Marquel Maldonado (left) and Tyler Anderson (right) work on replacing a vehicle’s spark plugs during class. Many of the routine repairs undertaken by the Gering students are useful even to those who do not want to become professional mechanics.

GERING -- Automotive students in Gering are practicing their trade skills by fixing cars for community members in need.

Work on the vehicles is undertaken by students enrolled in Gering High School’s Auto II class, an advanced automotive course led by industrial arts teacher Zzyzx Brown.

Brown is a Gering alum who took industrial arts classes during his time at GHS, and he is grateful for the opportunity to return and work with future mechanics.

The class includes a small amount of lecturing and book work to help students grasp fundamentals like how engines work, but a high priority is placed on students getting their heads under the hood and their hands dirty.

“Over 75% of the class is hands-on,” said Brown. “The students learn more when we’re actually working on something. While they’re working, I walk around and go through it with them step by step.”

People are also reading…

The school’s shop had six vehicles undergoing work on Wednesday, and each had a small team of students working together to diagnose and fix the problem. One pair was replacing spark plugs, while another group was discovering why a vehicle’s headlights were not functioning properly. Some were even working on rewiring a trailer belonging to one of their classmates.

111022-ssh-new-ghsauto-2.JPG

From left to right: Jose Barrios, Chase Maris, and Mason Gaudreault diagnose a problem preventing a vehicle's headlights from functioning properly. Industrial arts teacher Zzyzx Brown said that discovering the source of the problem and learning how to resolve it involve a good amount of critical thinking skills.

“We get into a lot of stuff,” Brown said. “We even get into newer stuff like the parking sensors on a 2020 Ford all the way to a ’64 Mustang we have next door that we pulled the transmission out of. We cover a very wide range of vehicles.”

Brown said that trades classes like his are vital because they help students discover viable career paths that use different sets of skills and ways of thinking.

“Not every student is really good at math, English, science,” Brown said. “But mechanics are in short supply. If any of these kids want to be mechanics, they can get hired pretty much anywhere.”

Even students who have no intention of working as professional mechanics can gain important life skills in Brown’s classes. They learn to perform routine maintenance on their own vehicles, which can save thousands of dollars over a lifetime.

“It teaches them to be independent, and it teaches a lot of critical-thinking skills, too. They have to diagnose the vehicles, figure out what’s wrong with them, and go from there. It’s such a good outlet for students. They get to work with their hands, and a lot of them do better with that.”

Typically, the cars worked on by the students belong to family members or someone who reaches out to the school, but recently a partnership was formed between the automotive class and the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska.

"CAPWN reached out to us because they wanted to give us a grant to help people in need of having their cars fixed,” said Brown, who collaborated with Gering High Principal Mario Chavez to jump-start the program. "We thought that was a fantastic opportunity, and it helps both parties. Our kids get to see, diagnose, and fix different issues, and they get the parts and labor for free.”

So far CAPWN has submitted 17 cars to the students for maintenance and repairs, and they have completed work on 11 of them. 

“These kids get really excited when they see the cars. They ask, ‘Is this a CAPWN car? Let’s get it fixed as fast as we can.’ They really buy into it,” Brown said. “They like being able to help their community, and this is their way to give back.”

Brown said that seeing his students devoted to helping their community and getting to witness the lightbulb moments when they truly come to understand how something works make his job very rewarding.

“It’s a thing we do for our community to keep everybody moving. A strong community is a good community, and anytime you can help somebody, you should.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm. It's the latest sign that the outbreak has kept spreading after having already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County. All the chickens on the Nebraska farm are being killed to limit the spread of the disease. Officials say the virus presents little risk to human health because human cases are extremely rare and infected birds aren't allowed into the nation's food supply.

Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors

A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing underage workers at other plants but investigators have only just starting reviewing thousands of pages of employee records at plants besides the ones in Nebraska and Minnesota where they confirmed teenagers were working. A judge already issued a temporary order prohibiting the company from employing minors and interfering in the investigation. The company says it's cooperating and already prohibits hiring anyone younger than 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News