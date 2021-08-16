Giant steam locomotive sets Louisiana stops on 10-state tour

The train's first Louisiana whistle-stops will be Thursday in Lake Charles, Kinder and Opelousas, according to the online schedule. It will stop briefly both on Friday and on Sunday in Plaquemine, Donaldsonville and Luling. Monday will take it through Bunkie and Natchitoches en route to Shreveport, where it will spend Tuesday.

People will be able to tour a rail car in New Orleans on Saturday — a ride in those cars to Plaquemine is sold out — but the train must be viewed from outside in Shreveport, according to the online schedule.

Jaixen said spectators are welcome to take photos at whistle-stops but must stay at last 25 feet from the tracks. The train is so big that the best photos are from 25 to 50 feet away, he noted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0