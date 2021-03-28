Gibbon celebrates 150th birthday with year of events

The next scheduled event will be the Independence Day Parade July 3 as well as Fourth of July events throughout the weekend, including a downtown walking tour and a tour of historic Gibbon homes. On Aug. 6, there will be a parade of tractors and a tractor pull.

Patrons will have a chance to see history in action during the Trails & Rails Museum’s Beyond the Grave event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1-2 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Riverside Cemetery. The event will feature a reenactment and a tour of the cemetery.

“What they do is the pioneers come back and tell you about their life. ... When it’s here in Gibbon, it’s going to feature some of the original colonists and they’re likely to appear from behind their tombstone,” explained Widdowson. Gibbon High School senior Delaney Tracy has been writing the scripts for Beyond the Grave.

“She did the research, writing the scripts. We are hoping to find descendants of some of these people to bring back,” said Widdowson.

Veterans will be honored during the Veterans Wall Recognition at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Gibbon Heritage Center. The guest speaker will be Kurt Hackemer with the University of South Dakota, who has done research on the Soldier’s Free Homestead and the Civil War.