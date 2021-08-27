 Skip to main content
Gov. Ricketts calls special session for redistricting
AP

Gov. Ricketts calls special session for redistricting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation Friday calling a special session of the Nebraska Legislature to draw new lines for legislative and congressional districts.

The once-a-decade process is behind schedule because of delays in releasing U.S. Census data but will get underway Sept. 13.

In addition to legislative and congressional districts, senators also will approve new boundaries for judicial, Public Service Commission, Board of Regents and Board of Education districts.

